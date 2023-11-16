Three people have been arrested in Bennington in connection to a two-month investigation into alleged cocaine and fentanyl trafficking.

The arrests by the Vermont Drug Task Force follow an investigation of alleged trafficking by Bryan J. Kenyon, 38, of Bennington. Police say a confidential informant bought cocaine and fentanyl from Kenyon.

He was arrested Wednesday after officers recognized him in a vehicle with two other people, Jill M. Lebert, 46, and Richard L. Bump, 35, both of Bennington.

A search of the vehicle found nearly 2,000 milligrams of fentanyl on Kenyon, who is on probation for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. The search also turned up 18 grams of cocaine inside a pair of Kenyon’s sneakers.

Lebert was arrested after police found 6.5 grams of cocaine. Police also found 1,248 milligrams of fentanyl and 12.8 grams of cocaine allegedly belonging to Bump.

Kenyon is being held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility on a probation violation. He is due in Bennington District Court on November 20.

Bump was arrested on charges of fentanyl trafficking and cocaine possession and has a December 18 court date.

Lebert is due in court January 22, 2024, on a charge of possession of cocaine.