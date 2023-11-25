Burlington Police continues to investigate the shootings of three people Saturday night. The three were shot on Prospect Street just north of the UVM campus. The shooter remains at large.

The three victims are all students of Palestinian descent. They were visiting the home of one of the victim’s relatives for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Police say the three were walking on Prospect Street when they were confronted by a man with a handgun. Police say the man fired four shots and then ran away. All three victims were shot and according to BPD, all three remain under medical care. Two are stable, while one has more serious injuries.

In a news release, Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said two of the victims are U.S. citizens and one is a legal resident. Two were wearing keffiyehs at the time of the assault. BPD says at this time there is no information to suggest the suspect’s motive, including any statements or remarks.

The three victims are identified as Hisham Awartani, a student at Brown University, Kinnan Abdalhamid, a student at Haverford College, and Tahseen Ahmed, a student at Trinity College. According to The Institute for Middle East Understanding or IMEU, all three students are graduates of the Ramallah Friends School, a private Quaker school in Ramallah in the West Bank.

The IMEU issued a statement on behalf of their families, “As parents, we are devastated by the horrific news that our children were targeted and shot in Burlington, VT. At this time, our primary concern is their full recovery and that they receive the critical medical support they need to survive. We are extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of our children. We call on law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation, including treating this as a hate crime. We will not be comfortable until the shooter is brought to justice. We need to ensure that our children are protected, and this heinous crime is not repeated. No family should ever have to endure this pain and agony. Our children are dedicated students who deserve to be able to focus on their studies and building their futures. We are grateful to the doctors and nurses who are working tirelessly to save our children’s lives, and to city officials who are giving their full attention to this horrific hate crime in the pursuit of justice. We appreciate the outpouring of care from our community.”

Before Murad issued his news release, the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee released a statement Sunday saying there is “reason to believe this shooting occurred because the victims are Arab.” The ADC said a man shouted and harassed the victims, who were conversing in Arabic, then proceeded to shoot them.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction of the person or people responsible for the shootings, the organization said in a statement.

The FBI said it is aware of the shootings and according to BPD, a member of the FBI was at Burlington Police headquarters Sunday working directly with detectives.

“If, in the course of the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate,” Sarah Ruane, an FBI spokesperson based in Albany, New York, said in a statement.

The White House said that President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting and will continue to receive updates as law enforcement gathers more information.

In a statement, Chief Murad said “In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime. And I have already been in touch with federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners to prepare for that if it’s proven. But now that the victims are safe and receiving medical care, our next priority is identifying, locating, and apprehending the suspect. We’re working every investigatory angle on this case, and will continue to provide reliable, factual information to public while protecting the victims and our investigation. The fact is that we don’t yet know as much as we want to right now. But I urge the public to avoid making conclusions based on statements from uninvolved parties who know even less.”

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said, “violence of any kind against any person in our community is totally unacceptable and we will do everything in our power to find the perpetrator and hold them fully accountable. That there is an indication this shooting could have been motivated by hate is chilling, and this possibility is being prioritized in the BPD’s investigation. The City of Burlington has zero tolerance for hate crimes and will work relentlessly to bring the shooter to justice.”

Senator Bernie Sanders, denounced the attack. He said, “It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington, VT. Hate has no place here, or anywhere. I look forward to a full investigation,” He added, “My thoughts are with them and their families.”

Congresswoman Becca Balint said, “I’m horrified by this violence and my heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones. I’m hoping for a swift recovery. I will continue to monitor this troubling situation closely as details, motive, and the identity of the shooter are still unknown. And I expect there to be a full investigation into any evidence of a hate crime. Thank you to Burlington Police and Fire Departments for moving quickly to action.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott said, “The shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Burlington last night is a tragedy, and I hope each of them make a full recovery from their injuries. My thoughts are with them and their families. I have offered the State’s full support to the Mayor and Burlington Police Chief as this senseless crime is investigated, and in support of the Palestinian and broader Burlington community. Our federal partners also stand ready to assist.” The Governor added, “I urge Vermonters to unite to help the community heal, and not let this incident incite more hate or divisiveness. We must come together in these difficult times – it is the only way to put a stop to the violence we’re seeing.”

