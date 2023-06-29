Happy Thursday! Our morning forecast will consist of partly to mostly cloudy skies, a stray shower, and refreshing levels of humidity. Slightly drier air is trying to filter into the North Country and Upper Valley resulting in a more comfortably start to the day, especially as we consider our temps in the 50s/60s.

The afternoon will feature highs in the middle to upper 70s, a mix of sun and clouds, and an isolated mountain shower or two.

Southwest to northwest winds will help to usher in wildfire smoke in between the breaks of sunshine, but a lot of the smoke will be hovering in the upper levels of the atmosphere. That means hazy, smoky sunshine but not much in the way of air quality concerns. Overnight, clearing skies will give way to lows in the 60s.

We’ll return to a very summer-like forecast for Friday with highs advancing into the middle to upper 80s alongside partly to mostly sunny skies. There will be some more wildfire smoke Friday morning, so those that are very sensitive should limit outdoor activity early in the day. Otherwise, Friday looks like a great day with just a slight chance for an end of the day shower.