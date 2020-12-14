Time running out: Plattsburgh Salvation Army in need of donations to meet 2020 goal

It is no secret that the effects of COVID-19 are impacting families beyond the illness itself. Many are finding themselves in financial situations that they have never had to face before. What happens though when the organizations that are made to help in these situations are struggling themselves? Major Robin Holmes Hager, Corps Officer with the Salvation Army says there is not much time left in their winter Red Kettle fundraiser.

“We’ve only got two weeks left, people are being generous, but again asI said we are 4,000 behind where we were last year, and we only raised 70,000 last year.

Major Holmes Hagerlmesger says there are many reasons as to why the donations are short this year. She claims one reason has to do with how much of their volunteer bell ringers are a part of the vulnerable population. Another has to do with logistics.

“Stores are limiting the number of people who can ring at one time, where in the past we were able to have like a family, a mom and Dad and two kids were able to come and ring and stand and whatnot, and now stores are not allowing that.”

It is not all bad news however, there are still kettle ringers out and around the local Plattsburgh area this year. Meghan Weeden of the President of Adirondack Young Professionals says this is time well spent for her and her volunteers.

“Not all of us have kids, not all of us are married, we are relatively flexible with our work as well, for us to be able to take our spare time, and use it well, and give back to the community that has done so much for us.”

Major Holmes Hager says the people of Clinton County are like a family, and that is all the more reason to donate this year.

“We’re noth country folk, and we take care of one another, so it is time to really step it up because there are a lot of people in need this year that never would have dreamed that they would be the ones in need.”