Timeline outlined for Assembly Judiciary Committee’s next steps for impeachment investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State’s Assembly Judiciary Committee met today for an executive session to continue their work on the ongoing impeachment investigation into Governor Cuomo. Members talked for a few hours today to discuss their probe. It was a meeting that had already been scheduled on the books before the AG’s report on sexual harassment that came out last week.

“The findings of the content of the report are deeply disturbing. We will review that report in detail,” said Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine.

The Committee is investigating several issues pertaining to Governor Cuomo and the executive chamber- including sexual misconduct and retaliation, whether state resources were used to produce his book, nursing home COVID data, and allegations of priority testing for the Governor’s friends and family.

There will be additional executive session meetings on August 16th and 23rd. Later, there will be public hearings.

“After the committee has completed its review of the evidence, it will make a recommendation to the full Assembly on whether to proceed with impeachment against Governor Cuomo,” Lavine said. He expects the process will be completed in several weeks.

Assemblyman Michael Montesano says the committee is acting diligently.

“We want to make sure we’re right on the law, right on the evidence that we’re going to put forth to support our articles of impeachment to make sure that there’s no loopholes because the Governor says so far that he’s going to fight it right ’til the last step,” he said.

As for the costs of the proceedings, Speaker Heastie estimates it’s in the millions of dollars.