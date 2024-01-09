St. Albans, VT- Community members in St. Albans joined forces to support those fighting homelessness. A blanket drive organized by the Samaritan House collected over 100 blankets.

“Reception has been unbelievable,” said Robert Giles, Community Specialist at the Samaritan House, “far exceeding my expectations.”

Orlando Delgado, an intern with the Samaritan House said, “The people in St. Albans they don’t only just give, but they give with open arms.”

The Samaritan House also operates Tim’s House in St. Albans, and recent renovations will allow the organization to host more people. But still, organizers emphasize the need for emergency shelter, as 34 people are on the waiting list as of Monday.

“There’s definitely been an uptick in homelessness because the housing market is so short,” said Giles, “The average stay in the homeless market is just over a year so we’re doing renovations, so people have a room and feel like it’s theirs.”

One person among those receiving blankets from the drive talked about their struggle to find shelter. They chose not to share their name for privacy reasons, but said, “When the temperature gets down below zero, it’s nice to have a warm blanket. The place is usually always full. Not enough beds for everyone who needs help. In that case, you’re left stranded outside in the elements until beds open up.”

Some of the staff at the Samaritan House, including Giles, have experienced homelessness themselves in the past. “It was tough because I was going through a dark time in my life and they lent me a hand,” said Giles, “and I’ve taken that hand and have been climbing ever since.”

Delgado roamed the streets of Las Vegas for nearly two years before moving to Vermont. He said, “It’s a tough fight to get out of that, you have to really fight and have people fight alongside you.”

But Delgado credits the kindness from strangers in the Green Mountain State as helping him in his fight. Delgado said, “Everybody in this town gives like today with the blankets open arms and smiley face, I don’t know what to say.”

Delgado emphasized some of the needs Samaritan House has for people looking to donate. He said they need eggs, cheese, milk, frozen products, chicken, fish, and personal hygiene products.

“A lot of people that are homeless all they need is someone to say, ‘Hey, here’s a cup of coffee or a few dollars.'” said Delgado, “That’s encouragement, to stop and say something acknowledging them. Don’t look at them with a strange face, that’s someone’s son or daughter out there.”