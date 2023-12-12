Days are short this time of year. If you’re outside walking or biking, chances are you’re doing it in the dark. Do you have the proper gear to see and be seen?

An increase in avoidable crashes between motorists and people on the street is prompting a new push for safety from the Clinton County Health Department.

The health department’s project coordinator, Michael Miller, has been working with a grant program called Creating Healthy Schools and Communities. That grant has paid for things such as flashing crosswalk signs, inside the City of Plattsburgh.

Miller has been using social media to educate people about proper attire and equipment when walking or biking outside.

“Some of the key things that people need to keep in mind if they’re going to be active outdoors are wear high-visibility clothing. So, that’s reflective vests, reflective armbands, anything that’s’ going to catch the light of headlights when someone’s driving by. If you’re biking or rolling, you’ll want to have wheel reflectors. You’ll also want to have real light and a front light on the bike or whatever you’re using, again just to make you as visible as possible,” said Miller.

The health department is offering free bike lights and reflective gear. They are available at their main office in Plattsburgh.

Another key tip to remember, “Walk left, bike right.”

People should walk and run facing traffic, but bike and roll with traffic.

You can check out the health department’s social media posts on Facebook and Instagram by searching for Clinton County Health Department.