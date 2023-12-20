Just in time for the Christmas break, one local ski resort is planning to open, again.

Titus Mountain opened last Friday, but quickly shut back down due to Monday’s warm, rainy weather.

The mountain’s director of operations, Bruce Monette, said they decided it would be best to keep everyone and the equipment off the hill, to preserve as much snow as possible.

That plan worked, as they did not lose much snow, and were able to maintain a solid base on the trails.

“We took a little hit, but we were able to bounce right back and it was all about snow preservation instead of actually losing the snow, said Monette.

Crews are making snow, grooming trails and planning for what Monette said will be a great weekend.

“We have a lot of natural terrain trails that we won’t be able to get to, but the 10 that we already had open will be opening back up, said Monette. We’re in pretty good shape to add 3 or 4 more along with our tubing hill.”