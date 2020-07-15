Torrential rains force local hospital to halt surgeries for a day

Parts of New Hampshire and Vermont are drying out after torrential rain from 2-4 inches on Tuesday morning.

In the upper valley, roads were damaged, and a Woodsville, Cottage Hospital in Woodsville was flooded.

CEO of Cottage Hospital Maria Ryan said she has never seen anything like the rain that occurred on Tuesday Morning, with areas of the OR Department flooding with up to 3 inches of water.

“Just really remarkable how quickly it happened and they said it was like the heavens opened up with rain, it was so much,” said Ryan.

Ryan said luckily no equipment was damaged and they spent time checking the pipes and drains.

“They immobilized quickly the water on its own started to recede after a few minutes but they had to get some pumps to get the rest of the water out, but unfortunately we did have to cancel patients for today,” said Ryan.

Surgeries scheduled for Tuesday will be rescheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Ryan also mentioned they are in the middle of their capital campaign. The hospital is asking for financial support of their non-profit organization. Cottage Hospital is a rural hospital with trauma units and Ryan said they have a mission to help strengthen the health of their community.

Road Agent in Haverhill New Hampshire Colton Giant said they saw a lot of flooding and sink holes causing two roads to briefly close down. Town workers spend the day unclogging pipes and fixing the roads. Ryan said there was substantial damage due to the large amounts of rain in a short amount of time.

“This was pretty bad especially in, ya know 45 minutes getting 3 inches,” said Giant. Officials say roads are back open but they will be working on them for the next few days .