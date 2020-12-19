Town of Plattsburgh to see more Affordable Housing in the near future

It may not look like much right now but in the next few months this empty lot will soon become The newest addition to affordable housing in the town of Plattsburgh

Town supervisor Michael Cashman says he is elated about this project.

“This enhances and supports the Town of Plattsburgh Smart Growth Plan, but what it does is it’s focused its increased density on making our town center more pedestrian friendly.”

The 80 Unit building will be located on a stretch of land behind Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel. It will cater to people who need affordable housing and will also provide 40 units to the homeless population. Cashman says the people who will be living there might not have access to reliable transportation.

“It works very well for individuals that may not have vehicles, that are reliant on you know foot traffic or you know bicycling.”

In addition, Cashman says the Town has been working closely with Clinton County Public Transit to add this location to their route as well as various agencies to help give the homeless population access to medical, and mental healthcare. He mentions the project has secured about 10 million dollars in funding NYS Homes and Community Renewal.

“Most of all this was a strong demonstration of planning of a community’s needs and advance of implementing it, and using the appropriate zoning results in a development project the community really desires.”

Cashman adds that he’s excited to see new buildings go up in the Town. The anticipated groundbreaking for the project is expected to be in April of 2021.