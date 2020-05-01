Town of Williston looking for volunteers to sew masks

Williston is looking for volunteers to take part in a community mask making project. It’s part of a larger effort by Vermont Teddy Bear to provide masks across the state.

“I had a number of people saved on an email list who were looking for something to do,”

said Erik Wells, assistant town manager. “It just really speaks to our community and the strength of our community.”

As the town begins taking next steps toward eventually reopening public buildings, Wells wants to make sure everyone in the community has a mask. For that to happen, he’s calling on volunteers to grab a needle and thread, and start sewing.

“We’ll keep some masks on hand for town residents and employees who need them and we’ll give others back to Vt Teddy Bear as part of this larger statewide pool.”

Wells said the town will drop off supplies to you and coordinate a pick up once you’re done, so it can all be completed from home. The mask making kits are courtesy of Vermont Teddy Bear.

“We’ve put together kits that contain enough fabric and elastic for 48 masks,” said Matthew Mole, director of strategic global sourcing.

Staff at Vt Teddy Bear say each mask takes about 10 to 15 minutes to make and you can work through the kit at your own pace. With many partners around Vermont, their goal is to push out 125,000 masks.

“As we looked at it, we realized 125,000 masks is about 20% of Vermont’s state population, so we thought that was something we could stand behind and a nice solid number to look at.”

In Williston, dozens of people have already committed to the cause. Kits should begin to go out to volunteers there, toward the end of next week. If you’re interested in taking part, email Erik Wells at ewells@willistonvt.org