COLCHESTER, Vt. – A crash involving a tractor trailer and a car shut down one lane of Interstate 89 northbound Friday evening.

The crash occurred roughly one mile from Exit 17.

As of 10 pm, first responders were still there, as well both vehicles. The tractor trailer sat off the roadway with damage to the front end, and the car was nearby with significant damage.

Motorists have been warned to expect delays, and should seek alternate routes until further notice.

No further information on the condition of those involved was available as of late Friday evening.