Jay, New York – A road in Jay is back open after it was closed because of a tractor-trailer crash. The call came in before noon, on John Fountain Road.

According to volunteer firefighters at the scene, a tractor-trailer was tangled in telephone pole wires and unable to get out. Police, fire, and utilities responded. The driver, 49-year-old Keith Millington of Troy was taken to CVPH with minor injuries. Investigators have not said what caused the crash.