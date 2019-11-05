Trade in your leftover Halloween candy for a good cause

Halloween may be over, but chances are you’re still snacking on leftover candy. Champlain Smiles, a dentist office in Plattsburgh, wants to do some good with your candy by donating it to troops overseas.

Dr. Athena Graves said her mom grew up in Germany after the war and was comforted when a serviceman gave her a piece of gum. She said that’s what gave her the idea for the candy buy back.

For every pound of candy you bring in, the dentist office will pay you one dollar. They’ll also match that, and donate another dollar to a local charity. This year, funds will benefit the Interfaith Food Shelf. In the interest of a healthy smile, you’ll also get a handy light up toothbrush and some floss.

All of the candy will then be packaged up through Operation Adopt-A-Soldier and sent to U.S. Troops overseas.

“If they have some in their pocket and they give it to a kid they might see that would be great,” Dr. Graves said. “Or they can just enjoy it themselves. A little taste of home, they’re all missing home so why not have a little taste of home, a Reese’s peanut butter cup, it might make their day.”

Champlain Smiles is accepting candy donations through Thursday. In past years, Dr. Graves said they collected anywhere between 200 and 600 lbs.