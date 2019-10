According to Vermont State Police, I-89 Northbound between exits 16 and 17 is closed after a tractor trailer crash.

Troopers responded to a call around midnight of a crash and when they arrived they found that the TT unit hit a lane divider between two northbound lanes.

V-trans crews and the State Hazmat are working to clean up the spilled fuel.

Police say this will take several hours to clean up so drivers should look for another route.

We will keep you update on when the road is back open.