UPDATE: I-89 Northbound near exit 16 and 17 left lane is now open

UPDATE:

According to Vermont State Police, the left lane of I-89 Northbound near exit 16 (Colchester) and exit 17 (Milton) is now open to one lane.

We should note that this crash is a completely different one from the crash that happened early yesterday morning

Police are urging drivers to slow down and use caution when it comes to driving in construction areas. They still say to expect delays or to look for another route.

We will keep you updated when the road is clear and when both lanes are reopened.