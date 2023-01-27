Temperatures are in the teens and 20s this morning alongside mostly cloudy skies and a few leftover slick spots, especially on secondary streets and back roads. Nevertheless, it’s a dry start to the day with no serious travel concerns as we had yesterday.

Our afternoon will consist of readings in the upper 20s to low 30s, breaks of sunshine, and continued dry weather. There may be an isolated flurry or snow shower in northern New York, but they won’t amount to anything and won’t last long either.

The weekend forecast will feature a weak warm and cold front sliding through for Saturday. It will result in mostly cloudy skies, scattered snow showers, and minimal accumulations. As for Sunday, models are still a bit fuzzy about the ultimate track of a new winter storm. Our in-house model has it pushing north meaning a wintry mix to rain for many. However, other global models have it heading south with moderate snowfall possible. Stay tuned to this forecast as it continues to evolve into the first half of the weekend.