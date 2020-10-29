Travis Roy, advocate for spinal cord research has died at 45 years old

It was reported that Travis Roy was rushed to the University of Vermont Medical Center on Tuesday for emergency surgery due to complications from an earlier surgery. Roy passed away Thursday afternoon.

In 1995 Travis Roy was injured at Boston University while playing hockey. In his first shift on the ice he was injured and left paralyzed from the neck down. After receiving support from his family and community Roy started the Travis Roy Foundation in 1997.

Every summer the foundation would host a wiffle ball tournament at Little Fenway in Essex to raise money and awareness for spinal cord injuries.

Roy was a pivotal member of the Vermont and hockey community.

Details will be released later this week according to the Travis Roy Foundation.