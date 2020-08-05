Tropical Storm Isaías brings in better-than-expected weather conditions

Tropical Storm Isaías had a quick development in the Northeast, creating better-than-expected conditions.

One of the main impacts of Isaías was how quickly it exited the region. As a result, rainfall totals were not as high. The Ausable River, located in Ausable Forks, New York, was one of few rivers vulnerable to the storm.

But as of early Wednesday morning, the flood warning was canceled and water levels began to recede. The Ausable will continue to do just that throughout the day and week as the region experiences drier weather, which will help the river return to normal levels.

Check out a live look from this morning.