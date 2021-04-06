Truck driver from Jay struck and killed on I-91

A truck driver who got out of his disabled tractor-trailer was hit and killed on I-91 early Monday .

Vermont State Police said say 66-year-old Gary Starr of Jay pulled over into the southbound breakdown lane, put on his flashers and set up traffic triangles. Police said Starr was walking in the southbound travel lane when a car driven by Tristan Blanchard came around a bend and struck him.

Blanchard, 35, of North Springfield, told police he tried to avoid hitting Starr but was unsuccessful. That part of I-91 was closed for over five hours as police and emergency crews responded to the crash.

Troopers say are still investigating the incident, but do not expect to file charges.