Former President Trump’s favorability rating has dropped to a new low after slowly trickling down over the past few months.

A new NBC News poll released Sunday found that 34 percent of registered voters said they have a positive view of Trump, while 54 percent say they have a negative view of him. Trump’s favorability rating was at its lowest in April 2021, when his rating fell to 32 percent in the same NBC poll.

The former president’s favorability score is down slightly since last month, with the same 54 percent saying they have a negative view of Trump, but 36 percent saying they had a positive view of him.

While Trump’s favorability score has trickled down, President Biden’s score has gone up, though only slightly. This month, 45 percent said they approve of the president — a two-point increase since last month.

Contrarily, 52 percent of voters say they disapprove of Biden, which has gone down three percentage points since last month.

Pollsters also questioned voters about their views on the different investigations against Trump, specifically asking whether the various investigations should stop or continue. The poll found that 56 percent of voters believe the investigations should continue, while 41 percent say they should stop.

The poll comes amid an FBI investigation into former President Trump and the documents he was holding at Mar-a-Lago. The government recovered thousands of government documents from the Florida property since Trump left office, including more than 300 documents with various classified markings.

The NBC News poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters between Sept. 9-13, and has a margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.