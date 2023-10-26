Communities across New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire are planning trunk-or-treating events as an alternative to trick-or-treating.

While getting dressed up in costumes and running around the neighborhood with your friends collecting candy is what many people associate with the holiday, that just isn’t practical for more communities where the nearest house could be two miles down the road.

Trunk-or-treating has people come together in one place to hand out candy out of the back of their cars and offers a safe way to gather the community, share some treats, and maybe the occasional trick. It also offers the flexibility of holding the trunk-or-treating on a weekend in the daylight hours.

Vermont

Hartford, VT: The parking lot at the White River Junction VA Medical Center will host the community’s annual trunk-or-treat event starting at 5:00 PM on Fri. Oct. 27th. People are encouraged to wear costumes, but organizers request that you reserve a ticket for your family at the page linked above. You can also register to participate in a trunk display if you want to go all out with your car’s spooky decor.

Colchester, VT: The Burnham Library on Main St is hosting Colchester’s trunk-or-treat. The event starts at noon on Sat. Oct. 28. Tickets are free but you are asked to reserve a spot so organizers can know how many people to expect.

Milton, VT: Bombardier Park is hosting the trunk-or-treat in Milton at 5:30 PM on Fri. Oct. 27. Registration technically closed on Oct. 25, but reach out to organizers for last-minute registration.

Manchester, VT: The Northshire Day School on Main St is hosting a trunk-or-treat on Sat. Oct. 28 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. No registration is required and the event is open to the community.

Weybridge, VT: The Weybridge Volunteer Fire Dept. will be the site of trunk-or-treating on Sun. Oct. 29 from 3:00-5:00 PM.

Ludlow, VT: Ludlow’s trunk-or-treat will be on Halloween from 5:00-7:00 PM at Benson’s Chevrolet on Pond St.

New York

Plattsburgh, NY: Plattsburgh is organizing a downtown Trick or Treat on Sat. Oct. 28 from noon to 2:00 PM. This includes a downtown business storefront decorating contest, a dance performance from by Center Stage Dance group, and free face painting. This event is free and no registration is required.

Crown Point, NY: A trunk-or-treat event will be held at Veteran’s Park on Creek Rd from 8:00-10:00 PM on Tues. Oct. 31.

Dannemora, NY: Dannemore’s Trunk or Treat is scheduled for 2:00 PM on Sat. Oct. 28 on Emmons St.

New Hampshire

Canaan, NH: MC Auto Repairs is holding their first annual trunk-or-treat at 158 Potato Rd on Sat. Oct. 28 at 3:00 PM.

Goshen, NH: On Sun. Oct. 29th a trunk-or-treat will be held at Olive G Pettis Library on Mill Village Rd from 4:00-5:00 PM.

Berlin, NH: From 3:00-5:00 PM Berlin’s downtown businesses will open their doors to the community for trick-or-treating from 3:00-5:00 PM.