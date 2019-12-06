TSA and DMV urge Vermonters to get their REAL I-D

BURLINGTON, VT -Starting on October 1st of 2020 every air traveler over the age of 18 will need a REAL I-D compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of identification like a passport or extended driver’s license. To see a full list of acceptable forms of identification you can go to https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification

Vermont and most REAL I-DS have a star in the upper right hand corner to show that it meets federal regulations that establish minimum security standards. Some will have a flag in the upper right corner.

Vermonters have the option to upgrade to a REAL I-D or they can stick with a standard driver’s license. However, if they only have a standard driver’s license, they will need another valid form of I-D listed here in order to travel in the U.S.

There is no additional cost to get a REAL I-D. It is the same as a replacement cost, but there are additional documents needed to apply for your REAL I-D. Click here to find out those requirements.

“Vermont started this process early, and 92 percent of credentials in our state already are REAL ID-compliant,” said Wanda Minoli, Vermont’s Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner. Vermont began to offer its residents the option to become REAL-ID compliant on January 1, 2014.

You can go to one of Vermont’s DMV anytime to get your REAL I-D, but officials say with the holiday season in full swing, it may be a good time.

“All of these folks are so focused on getting to the mall or going to the small business and getting holiday gifts, so why don’t you sneak on over to your DMV and get yourself a holiday gift and get yourself a REAL I-D,” said Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson.