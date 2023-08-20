After cleaning up from the flooding, the Tunbridge World’s Fair is preparing for opening day next month.



Susan Cain, Superintendent for the fair’s log cabin, says while the fairgrounds experienced a lot of floodwaters, the fair will open on time.



“Viewed a lot of mud in the cattle buildings and tore up the track. Quite a bit of damage really,” says Cain.



This year, the fair is dedicated to celebrating the youngest members of the community.



The fair will be featuring a number of young Vermont musicians, artists, and entrepreneurs, many of them, members of 4-H, a youth development organization whose goal is to create sustainable community change.

Cain says this event is a chance for community members of all ages to display and see the results of their hard work.

“It’s a community organization, it takes everyone in the valley to put it on and I am sure it was at that time, and it is today,” adds Cain.

There will be a wide array of attractions catered to the 50 school buses filled with young visitors that are expected to arrive.

“There will be an antique tractor pull, there will be oxen pulls, oxen show, horse shows, pony shows,” says Cain.

Fan-favorite events such as horse shows, pig races, and hook basket stands, as well as newer events, like the timber sports concerts, will be also brought back.



However, the fair is not just about fun and games – it will also provide valuable agricultural learning opportunities for children.



Cain says, “our goal is to preserve and continue, and teach the area’s history, farming, dairy, and how people live.”



The Tunbridge World’s Fair will be from September 14th through the 17th.