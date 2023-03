TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Tupper Lake woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her mother, the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors say Alexa Gallagher, 26, intentionally caused the death of her mother, Melissa Guisewhite, 51, by stabbing her with a knife.

ASentencing for Gallagher is scheduled for May 30 at 9:15 a.m.