We’re starting our Tuesday very mild and mostly cloudy across the North Country with temperatures in the 50s/60s. There are even breaks of sunshine across southern Vermont and the Upper Valley to go along with our comfortable start to the day.

Increasing clouds through the late morning and afternoon will eventually lead to scattered showers all as a cold front starts to settle south. Showers will splash their way around the North Country and Champlain Valley first, followed by southern Vermont and the Upper Valley late in the day. Rainfall totals will average less than 1/2″.

Settling south with that boundary will also be much colder air. Temps will top out near 70 degrees by lunchtime in the North Country and Champlain Valley before dipping back into the 40s/50s by the evening drive home; warmer air and sunnier skies will hang on longest across southern Vermont.

Overnight into Wednesday morning, the showers exit but we’re left with widespread readings in the 20s/30s. Temp will rally into the lower/middle 50s by the afternoon alongside clearing skies, drier weather, and brisk north wind. Outdoor plans on Wednesday will likely need to be met with a winter jacket/heavier layer. Keep cozy!