Peru, NY- Two people were arrested in Peru on Tuesday afternoon following a shots fired incident, but nobody was hit by the gunshots according to police.

Police say gunshots were reported at a home on Route 22 just before 3:00 pm. Chad Matton, 33, of Morrisonville, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon connected to the incident, and Chad Webber, 41, was arrested on an active warrant out of Plattsburgh.

An owner of the home police responded to said someone was shooting skeet with a gun they got for Christmas, and no one was in danger. Police say no injuries were reported, but did not comment on whether Skeet was involved.