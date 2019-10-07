Two arrested for allegedly making meth at St. George home

Robert and Deanna Russell

A St. George couple were arrested Sunday for manufacturing methamphetamine, two days after Vermont State Police found evidence of a clandestine laboratory at their home.

On Friday, Vermont State Police responded to a complaint at the home of Robert Russell and Deanna Russell, both 46, on 89 Birch Road in St. George. Police say investigators spent more than a day executing a search warrant at the location.

With help from several agencies, including a state police HazMat team, the Hinesburg Fire Department, St Michael’s Rescue and a Vermont National Guard unit, the residence was safely cleared.

The Russells are due in court November 12 on the charge of manufacturing methamphetamine.

