Morrisville, VT- Two people have been arrested in connection to a stolen truck and burglary that caused more than $12,000 in damages, according to a press release from the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, Morristown police called the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department to assist with a retail theft complaint at Marshal’s. The suspect, Amanda Laraway, was previously wanted in connection for her role in a burglary at the River Valley Store in Johnson on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the Morrisville Plaza, the stolen flatbed truck used in the burglary was spotted. Police identified the two in the truck as 27-year-old Dilan Jiron and 37-year-old Jenel Poulin. Jiron was also wanted for his role in the River Valley Store burglary and stolen truck.

Police arrested Poulin, who had two prior outstanding warrants for drug possession charges and a combined bail of $1,500. Police arrested Jiron as well. Jiron was arrested for his role in stealing the truck, Sunday’s burglary, a felony charge, and one drug possession charge. He was transported to the Northeast Correctional Facility and held on $7,500 bail.

Laraway is charged with retail theft, resisting arrest, and burglary. Like Poulin, she had an outstanding arrest warrant as well. She was transported to the Chittenden Regional Center and placed on $10,000 bail.

Police are continuing their attempts to recover the stolen items from Sunday morning’s burglary at the River Valley Store, in which more than 50 cigarette cartons, 60 vape cartridges, $450 in coins, and other items were stolen.