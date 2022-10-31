Two 21-year-old men pleaded not guilty Monday to an assault in downtown Burlington early Sunday that left a man in critical condition at UVM Medical Center.

Burlington Police say they found Liam Carroll, 40, unconscious on Church Street near City Hall just after 2 a.m. According to officers, two men that were allegedly trying to stomp on Carroll’s head were being restrained by bystanders. Carroll suffered serious head trauma in the attack.

Dominic Lewis of Winooski and Gordon Horner of Johnson were arrested on charges of aggravated assault with serious injury resulting. Lewis is also charged with the simple assault of 28-year-old Daniel Rosica, after biting him while Rosica was trying to restrain Lewis.

Judge Gregory Rainville of Chittenden Superior Court called the assault “a very egregious situation.”

After pleading not guilty, Lewis and Horner were released on conditions, including a 24-hour curfew and no contact with the victims.

Dominic Lewis of Winooski