Burlington, VT- Two City Council seats will be open come Town Meeting Day after two Progressive councilors announced they won’t seek re-election.

Ward 1 Councilor Zoraya Hightower, and Ward 3 Councilor Joe Magee will step away from the city council when their terms end in April.

Hightower announced she won’t be running again this spring at the Ward’s Neighborhood Planning Assembly meeting Wednesday night.

Hightower said she’s grateful to the community and for her opportunity to serve as city councilor for the past four years, saying, “I feel like I really got to be at the right place at the right time and really have a voice at the table and make a lot of decisions and do my best to represent you all.”

Right after Hightower’s announcement, Carter Neubieser, a member of the Ward 1 NPA Steering Committee and co-chair of the Burlington Progressive Party, announced he’s running for the position.

Carter plans on holding a community potluck event to officially launch his campaign. That event will be held at Schmanska Park on Grove St from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Carter said he’s looking forward to building off of Hightower’s work and wants to focus on affordability, saying, “As a young person trying to put down roots here, almost all the folks that I came here to go to school with have left, probably ninety plus percent, and that’s because it’s just increasingly unaffordable to live here.”

Magee announced he won’t be running in a post on Facebook. Magee wrote, “This is not a decision I made lightly. I didn’t run for office out of a desire to engage in bitter partisan fights. I ran because I believed, and still do, that there are collaborative solutions to the crises facing our City and I wanted to be a voice for those who are often left out of the policymaking process.”

No one has announced their intentions to run in Ward 3.

Democrat Karen Paul, Councilor for Ward 6, is running for mayor, meaning her seat will be open as well. No candidates have announced a campaign to replace her.