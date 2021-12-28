BURLINGTON, Vt. – Two officers with the Burlington Police Department were injured while responding to a disturbance at the downtown transit terminal Tuesday evening.

Police say just after 6 pm, dispatch received calls about a passenger who allegedly attacked a bus driver.

When the first officer arrived on scene, 39 year-old David Perry of Newport was trying to break back into the bus. Perry then charged at the officer, who fired a taser that failed to break through his clothing.

Police say Perry then attacked and assaulted the officer, and at some point during the encounter, the officer’s leg was seriously injured.

Several people in the nearby area attempted to help the officer before additional officers arrived and took Perry into custody. Another officer was injured during the arrest.

The suspect was sent to the hospital for evaluation, and the first officer on scene was also transported for treatment.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802)-658-2704.