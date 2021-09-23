Collierville, TN Kroger shooting kills 2, including shooter, injures 12 more

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WREG) — Multiple people were injured Thursday in a shooting inside the Kroger on Byhalia and Poplar Avenue in Collierville, a Memphis suburb, after an active shooter incident officials are calling the “most horrific event” in the town’s history.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane confirmed 13 people were shot, and one person killed. The suspected shooter also is dead, possibly from a self-inflicted gunshot, Lane said. See the press conference with details below:

The suspect’s vehicle is still parked and is being investigated.

Lane said officers entered the store just after 1:30 and found multiple people shot, and employees in hiding. He could not comment on whether the shooter was an employee, saying it was under investigation.

Lane called it “the most horrific event that’s occurred in Collierville history.”

Multiple witnesses report hearing at least a dozen shots. Some customers made it out of the store. Employees had others take shelter in the cooler, witnesses said.



One employee, who says she’s worked at the Kroger for 32 years, told WREG she hid with her coworkers and several customers when they heard the gunshots. She said her only concern was her customers and coworkers.

“I’m still in shock right now,” said Brignetta Dickerson. “But I was calm. I was calm and told the customers and my co-workers ‘Just sit down and relax. You’ll be okay.'”

Collierville High School was briefly sheltering in place.

Multiple ambulances were seen entering Regional One Hospital in Memphis. The hospital reported it saw nine patients, four in critical condition and five non-critical.

A SWAT team member moves into place.

The scene at the entrance to the Collierville Kroger.

Witness photos show a man on the Kroger roof talking to police. Collierville Police said this is not the shooter and is believed to be an employee of Kroger directing officers. (submitted photo)

Kroger employees embrace after the ordeal.

ATF agen ts were investigating the SUV parked outside the Collierville Kroger.











Kroger employees are led out of the store.

Multiple ambulances including Shelby County and Germantown crews just arrived at Regional One pic.twitter.com/65Fc7H0vuM — Stacy Jacobson (@StacyJacobsonTV) September 23, 2021

Kroger released a statement on the shooting:

We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Kroger store located on New Byhalia Rd. in Collierville, TN – a suburb of Memphis. The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to the individuals and families of the victims during this difficult time. We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates. To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Collierville Police Department. Kroger spokesperson

The Collierville store will remain closed until further notice, Kroger Delta Division spokeswoman Teresa Dickerson said.

“We are praying for our associates here in Collierville,” she said.