Last week we talked about the fastest warming seasons across the country and in the Queen City. In this week’s Two Degree Difference, we’re focusing more closely on winter’s warmth over the years and just how much our temps have increased since the 1970s.

There are reports of warmer winters in more than three quarters of our communities in the United States; of those locations experiencing warmer winters, more than seventy-five percent of them have recorded winter as their fastest warming season.

In our warming world, the coldest days aren’t as cold and cold snaps are shrinking significantly. In fact, research indicates that Burlington is experiencing the biggest winter warming trend out of all cities in the United States. To be exact, the Queen City has warmed roughly seven degrees since the 1970s.

The ramifications of a city like Burlington having 21 more warmer than normal days in winter since the ’70s are significant. Consequences include impacts to agriculture and crops such as the length of growing season and lower yields on certain fruits that depend on winter’s chill. Also, disease carrying pests like mosquitoes and ticks stick around longer during warmer winters. Lastly, ski areas could lose out on big money due to the lack of snow and snow-making weather.