In this week’s Two Degree Difference, we’re taking a broad look at people’s belief that climate change is actually occurring. Don’t get us wrong, there are plenty of climate change deniers out there but new research suggests that we may be overthinking the resistance to making the world a better place. Let’s discuss!

Most Americans are concerned about climate change and support a range of climate policies but new studies show that, although 65% of Americans are concerned about climate change, they incorrectly think that only 43% of Americans are concerned.

Similar underestimates were nearly universal across all 50 states and a range of demographics, and also apply to our perceptions of others’ support for climate policies. With the exception of Alaska and Vermont, statewide underestimates were at least 10 percentage points and ranged up to 29 percentage points in Mississippi.

These misperceptions matter because they can affect whether or not we talk about climate change or take action on the issue. In fact, research suggests that communicating about the human causes of climate change can improve public awareness and engagement on the topic. This is the exact reason why we take on this complicated discussion every Monday with your Two Degree Difference.