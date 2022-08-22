Coming off a hot and humid weekend of weather, it’s only appropriate that we bring back the focus of how above average air and dew point temperatures are making our climate crisis even worse.

Heat is the deadliest form of extreme weather and it’s especially dangerous with high humidity. Recent research from Columbia University shows that humid heat extremes are becoming more frequent. In most states and regions, humid heat extremes have already doubled in frequency when comparing 2000 to 2019 to the previous two decades. In other words, conditions on the muggiest 18 days of the year may now occur on 26 days or more. That holds true for New England cities such as Burlington where that frequency has increased two and a half times.

Continued climate change has caused the frequency of these uncomfortable situations even worse. In fact, there are disproportionate impacts that fall on senior citizens, communities of color, as well as outdoor workers. Research warns that if these conditions continue to worsen, it will lead to declines in labor productivity while worsening social and economic inequities.