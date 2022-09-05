Meteorological fall has already begun as of September 1st, but astronomical fall is still 17 days away as it begins on Thursday, September 22nd at 3:21 PM. Nevertheless, just because the calendar says fall, it doesn’t mean that it will actually look and feel like the new season. In this week’s Two Degree Difference we explore how fall has become quite a warm time of year in the Queen City.

As the world warms, all four seasons are warming too. This is resulting in shifts in plant growth cycles, animal migrations, and fire weather; all of which can have consequences on the ecosystem, human health, and the economy. Across the United States, fall temperatures have increased almost 3 degrees on average. A majority of the cities experiencing the greatest warming during our up-and-coming season are located in the Desert Southwest.

Following close behind the Desert Southwest locations is Burlington, Vermont. The Queen City’s fall temperatures have warmed 4.5 degrees more since the 1970s and it has resulted in 20 more hotter than normal days during what is supposed to be a cooler, more refreshing season.

When summer heat lingers into fall it can create numerous problems including the extendsion of heat related illnesses along with a more intense pollen season. Energy costs will soar as air conditioners will have to run longer into the season. A warmer fall can even, over time, disrupt bird migrations, hibernation, fruit ripening, and fall foliage. The one silver lining to a warmer fall is that the growing season could be extended allowing for larger yields.