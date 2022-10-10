The hustle, bustle, and rustle of leaves and tourists in the Green Mountain State this time of year is unmatched. The state’s population nearly doubles as folks flock to Vermont from all across the country to catch a glimpse of peak fall foliage. In this week’s Two Degree Difference, we’ll discuss how climate change is impacting this billion dollar tourism based industry.

The weather ingredients that factor into fall foliage include temperatures, rainfall, and sun exposure. Temperatures are about 2.7 degrees warmer on average during the fall season when compared to the early 1970s. Warmer temperatures can sometimes delay and lead to shorter peak fall foliage conditions.

Drought and rainfall factor into the fall season, too. More summer rain can cause later and brighter colors, whereas drought leads to earlier color and leaf drop which has been reported in pockets of Vermont. It makes sense after a very dry summer.

Waning sunlight dancing across the trees during fall signals to the plants to shut down which results in the pigments beginning to change. However, when tree species shift northward in response to warmer weather it allows for earlier leaf drop and color.

Lastly, many of you at home have been asking why the colors are a bit more muted this year or missing some pops of red. Well, early season frost can damage leaves and limit production of the red hues; that was the case in many Northern NY, VT, and NH neighborhoods this year. Overall, there are a lot of moving weather parts to the fall foliage equation but clearly climate change plays a big roll in the vibrancy of the season and how much “green” rolls into each community’s bank accounts.