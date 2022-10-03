The last week of September is coined National Clean Energy Week, but just because the week is over, it doesn’t mean that we can throw our sustainability practices out the window. We need to continue to make strides in clean energy to help curb climate change. In this week’s Two Degree Difference, we’ll touch more upon what the Clean Energy Week was about and how sustainable practices could save Vermonters more than $1,000 per year.

September 26th through the 30th was what we call National Clean Energy Week. It’s a week to focus on, well, cleaner energy solutions to help power our Earth. A few of those well advertised, sustainable avenues include gobbling up some wind and sun energy and converting it for our own use.

National Clean Energy Week (PRNewsfoto/Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions)

Wind energy is typically greatest across the southern and central plains which is to be expected, but it doesn’t mean that New England can’t benefit from those wide wind turbines on the breeziest of days. Any small step forward to a cleaner energy world is a positive step in the right direction. Wind energy is beneficial, but so too is solar power.

Areas of the country that make the most of their sunshine reside in the western half of the lower 48, but you are likely seeing more folks jumping on this solar power and solar panel trend overall. Why not, right?

Switching over to cleaner energy sources could save the average Vermonter over $1,000 per year. Transforming your energy use and how much energy you consume could also reduce carbon dioxide emissions by the equivalent of 4.4 tons per year. This proves that having a climate friendly home is a good way for you and your family to adapt to our ongoing climate crisis, which is not going away anytime soon.