Climate change can be a confusing topic to fully understand and that is why research is ongoing. Research has been done for a lot of elements of climate change that impact the Green Mountain State including its most valuable assets: maple syrup and you. This Two Degree Difference digs in deeper about how a warming and more volatile climate could have serious blow back on our overall lifestyle.

The last decade was the warmest on record and temperatures are only expected to keep rising. Scientists are forecasting at least a 2 to 3.5 degree rise in temperatures in the Green Mountain State by 2050. If we don’t take action soon, Vermont’s summers will start to be similar to northwest Georgia with more than 17 days per year exceeding 95 degrees all by 2080. Average rainfall will also increase during the winter and summer months.

Boiling all of this down, how do all of these climate change impacts affect sugaring season? As ice and snow melt earlier in spring, longer and warmer summers will lead to more evaporation. That will favor more frequent summer droughts, which in the long run will have big impacts to the agricultural sector and sugaring season.

While climate change may impact sugaring season equally across the board, there are some inequalities that certain communities face during this climate crisis. There needs to be a focus on people without air conditioning, elderly folks, low income and BIPOC communities. The best way to overcome all of these pits of climate change in the Green Mountain State is to act fast and to keep sustainability practices at the forefront of your mind.