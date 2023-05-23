UPDATE: Officials gave an update on the shooting.

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Tuesday morning at the Fox Run Apartments off of exit 8 in Clifton Park. Per Sheriff Michael Zurlo, two officers were shot as they entered the apartment on a warrant for a federal investigation around 5:42 a.m., and the occupant was shot by police.

All three were treated at Albany Medical Center. Zurlo said deputies trying to enter the apartment returned fire after the suspect—23-year-old Anthony Zaremski—shot at them. He was pronounced dead at Albany Med. One of the deputies was treated and released, and the other underwent emergency surgery for the serious gunshot wound to their thigh.

Zaremski has a substantial criminal record, according to Zurlo.

Sheriff Zurlo is not releasing the names of the deputies involved, but said one has been with the department for five years, and the other for two years.

The warrant and investigation are related to narcotics that involves multiple agencies.

The DEA was still able to complete successful operations elsewhere, seizing illegal drugs at three other locations that were part of the same investigation.

“The seizures that resulted from today’s operation, which include three other search warrants in the Capital District region, resulted in hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills and ecstasy pills seized, and multiple kilograms of cocaine, and nearly 50 rifles and handguns,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino.

