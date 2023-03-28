Police are awaiting autopsy results to identify two bodies found after a house fire in Fair Haven, Vermont.

Fair Haven Fire Department responded to a fire on Griffith Pond Rd at 5:50 Tues. morning. While putting out the fire, officials learned the occupants of the house may have been inside when the blaze began.

A search of the house revealed the remains of two bodies. No names have been released.

Vermont State Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters from Fair Haven, Castleton, Hampton, Poultney, West Haven, and Benson, as well first responders from Fair Haven EMS, responded to the call.