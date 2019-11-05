Two men apprehended in Middlebury for poaching

Middlebury, VT – State Game Wardens said they caught two young men poaching early Sunday morning, after a witness noticed suspicious activity near the Abbey Pond trailhead. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said the two men, who’s names aren’t being released yet, were in the process of unloading and field-dressing a buck deer they had shot illegally an hour earlier in Cornwall. The men’s weapons and their new pickup truck were seized and are currently impounded at the New Haven State Police barracks.

According to the wardens, this is the culmination of a lengthy investigation into the men, who they say have been a part of a string of fish and wildlife crimes that occurred in the Middlebury and New Haven area over the past five weeks. The men are linked to at least five illegally killed deer and a wild turkey.

Multiple law enforcement organizations are involved in the investigation, including the Middlebury Police, the Vermont State Police, and a Vermont State Game Warden. The investigation is ongoing.