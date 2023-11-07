Burlington, VT- Two Philadelphia men have been arrested for alleged fentanyl trafficking following a months-long investigation by the Burlington Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Police arrested Talbert Hill, 43, and Samuel Bennett, 44, on Friday, after police searched two locations and say they found over 17,000 bags of fentanyl (about 340 grams), almost 200 grams of cocaine, and a substantial amount of cash. A Burlington apartment on Walnut St and an unnamed hotel in South Burlington were involved in the search.

Both men will be charged in federal court.

According to court records, Hill and Bennett are accused of selling fentanyl in the Burlington area for the past few months. Police say the apartment on Walnut St was being used as a stash house for their supply.

Samuel Bennett, 44, Philadelphia, PA (Photo courtesy: BPD) Talbert Hill, 43, Philadelphia, PA (Photo courtesy: BPD)

Bennett was arrested at the Charlotte ferry landing, and police say they found over $10,000 stored in a briefcase in his trunk.

According to police, Bennett was found in Burlington and attempted to flee arrest while allegedly trying to throw away some cocaine and fentanyl while he fled.

Multiple agencies were involved in the police operations including Vermont State Police, the DEA, and the US States Attorney’s Office.

Hill’s next scheduled court appearance is Wednesday for a detention hearing, and Bennett’s next scheduled appearance is November 27.