Two men are facing charges two years after a violent burglary in South Burlington.

South Burlington, VT- Two Vermont men have been arrested for the armed burglary of a South Burlington home nearly two years ago.

Police say on July 23, 2021, Charles Root of Weybridge and Roy Erno of New Haven entered a home on Andrews Avenue and attacked two men inside. Lieutenant Gregg Jager said one shot was fired. No one was was hit, although one of the men attacked was hospitalized for his injuries.

Root, 44, was arrested June 21 and has been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling with a dangerous or deadly weapon. He is being held without bail and is due in court Monday.

Roy, 36, was already in jail on separate charges. He has been charged with burglary into an occupied dwelling, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Erno will be arraigned at his next court hearing, which is yet to be scheduled.