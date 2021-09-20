Two more indicted in Chemung County torture-murder case, kidnapped second man

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two more men, one of them a teenager, have been indicted in connection to the kidnapping, torture and murder of Juan Jose Gotay earlier this year. They also allegedly kidnapped another man in Ontario County in April.

Last week, 18 News reported that 21-year-old Thomas Bovaird from Horseheads was the first to be indicted in the case.

Disclaimer: The following details may be disturbing for some readers.

Malik Weems, 18, and Eddie Marte, 25, have been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for first-degree murder, four counts of kidnapping, and four counts of assault.

The indictments said that Weems and Marte acted in concert with Thomas Bovaird by intentionally torturing 38-year-old Gotay.

The three allegedly shot Gotay in his leg and shoulder, repeatedly beat Gotay’s body and face, causing traumatic injuries to his head; broke his ribs and fingers; stabbed his eyes with a pointed instrument; partially cut off his tongue; burned his ears and buttocks, causing “protracted disfigurement”; tied him up with an electrical cord and left him to die in a remote area of Pennsylvania.

Gotay’s body was recovered in Ulysses Township, Potter County on Route 6 in April.

According to the Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, Gotay was from New York City, but it’s unclear from which borough.

The DA said Marte is also from New York City and that Weems is from Pittsburgh.

The indictments said Weems and Marte also kidnapped Joseph Waters in early April 2021, with the intent to make someone pay ransom for him. They allegedly restrained him for a period of more than 12 hours with the intent to cause physical injury and terrorize him.

It is unknown if there is a connection between the murder of Gotay and the kidnapping of Waters.

Marte, Weems, and a third man were arrested in late April for a kidnapping and torture case in the City of Geneva. It is unclear if this case is connected to the kidnapping of Waters or Gotay, and the third man arrested has not been named in connection to the Chemung County investigation.

This is a developing story. 18 News will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

The full indictments for Marte and Weems can be viewed below.