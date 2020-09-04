Two people seriously injured after small plane crashes at Morrisville Stowe Airport

Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries after a small plane crash in Morrisville. Both of those passengers had to be cut out of the plane and were airlifted by helicopters to UVM Medical Center.

Officials say the small Cessna plane was not heading to a specific destination Thursday morning, but just out for a flight doing take-offs and landings in the area around the airport.

“Initial investigation looks like they went to land and that’s when the crash occurred,” said Officer Nathan Wolfe with the Morristown Police Dept.

Wolfe said he arrived on scene within 5 minutes of the initial call to find the plane crashed on the runway, and the passengers trapped inside.

“The passenger compartment was very tight for two people and given the injuries sustained by both parties, it was more prudent to cut open the plane using the fire departments’ tools than it was to pull them out,”he said. “Time was a factor, the plane was leaking a significant amount of fuel, so there’s safety concerns obviously for that.”

Fire crews were seen dousing the aircraft Thursday afternoon and working to clear the plane and debris from the runway. The airport did close for a short time, it’s now reopen, and the investigation has been turned over to the FAA. Police say the plane will remain at the airport until investigators release it

This is the second plane in weeks that’s crashed after taking off from the Morrisville-Stowe Airport. On August 17th, a small plane crashed in Maine after taking off from Morristown.