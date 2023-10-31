Plainfield, VT- Vermont State Police have arrested two men in connection to the shooting death of a Barre man following a short standoff Monday night.

Kyle Bressette, 35, of Barre, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge, and Chris Relation, 51, of Berlin, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder in connection to the murder of Jeffrey Caron, 42, whose body was found by hunters last Fri. near Gore Road.

Kyle Bressette, 35, Barre, VT (Photo courtesy: VSP) Chris Relation, 51, Berlin, VT (Photo courtesy: VSP)

Both men were arrested during a police search of a home on Turner Hill Rd in Berlin where the suspects were staying on Mon. night. Bressette and Relation refused to listen to police at first, but then complied after several hours according to state police.

Both men are expected to be in court on Tues. afternoon in Barre. Bressette and Relation are being held without bail at Northwest State Correctional in St. Albans until their initial court appearance.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving drugs and they believe the homicide happened on Oct. 24th or 25th. According to a release from the Barre City Police Dept., Caron was arrested on Oct. 13 and charged with fentanyl trafficking charges after a police search of a home on North Main St in Barre.

Relation is accused of helping Bressette after the shooting and not notifying the police.

Bressette was also wanted on a number of other charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and aggravated operation of a vehicle without owner’s consent.

According to state police, this incident is not connected to the other 6 homicides and suspicious deaths that happened in Oct. No suspects have been arrested related to those cases.

This page will be updated following the arraignment of both suspects Tues. afternoon.