Two UVM colleges commit to gender equity

BURLINGTON, VT – University of Vermont’s Larner college of Medicine and UVM’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences commit to Gender Equity Safety as part of the Time’s Up movement.

Times Up began as a movement against sexual harassment in the workplace. It was founded in 2018 by women in Hollywood following the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Since then, the organization has grown to have different branches of the movement in other industries including Time’s Up Tech, Time’s Up Advertising, and Time’s Up Health Care.

On Friday, Dean Richard L. Page, M.D of UVM’s Larner College of Medicine and Interim Dean Scott Thomas, Ph.D of UVM’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences signed a letter pledging their commitment to Time’s Up Health Care’s core principles.

“We are here by becoming official signatories to this important initiative admission to bring safety, equity, and dignity to our health care workplace,” said Dean Page.

“We are committed along with all health care signatories to the identification and elimination of discrimination based on gender,” said Dean Thomas.

Time’s Up Healthcare principals include a zero tolerance policy for sexual harassment and gender inequity in the workforce as well as protecting those who are targets of harassment and discrimination

Dr. Anne Dougherty is the Gender Equity Liaison for the Larner college of Medicine. She is also an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive science. “We are modeling these important values for the next generation of healthcare professionals,” said Dougherty.

She said studies show that sexual harassment in the health care field is rampant.

“50 percent of medical students and physicians experienced sexual harassment at some point during their career,” Dougherty said.

Dr. Anne Dougherty feels there is no better time than now. She said, “This is a public commitment to say things need to change and we need to work together to do better.”

