Two Vermont State Police troopers who were investigated over allegations that they made inappropriate and racist comments while playing an online game have resigned, the agency announced.

Nathan Greco and Nathan Jensen were assigned to the Westminster barracks. Their resignation, which the agency said was voluntary, was effective Friday.

Police began investigating the troopers’ conduct in early February after the Department of Public Safety received complaints. The investigation was unable to substantiate every allegation against the troopers, the agency said, but it uncovered behavior that “represented a serious violation of the Vermont State Police Code of Conduct.”

State police said there is no evidence that either trooper displayed bias while on duty. Greco and Jensen, who were off duty when they allegedly made the comments, took responsibility for their actions, the agency said, and have expressed “profound regret.”

Jensen was hired in July 2018 and assigned to Westminster upon graduation from the Vermont Police Academy in January 2019. Greco was hired in October 2021 and assigned to Westminster upon graduation from the academy in March 2022.